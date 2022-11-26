Vavye Mobility, a Pune-based start-up, will unveil the prototype of its 2-seater electric car at the Delhi Auto Expo in January 2023, CEO, Nilesh Bajaj, told businessline.

The product has been designed with an eye on customers looking to commute to work on electric vehicles.

Vavye Mobility was started in 2019 by Nilesh Bajaj (no relation of the Bajaj group), Surabh Mehta, who is the company’s CTO, Vilas Deshpande and Ankita Jain. Bajaj and Mehta are alumni of IIT Bombay; Deshpande, the COO, is an ex-P&G executive, and Jain is a project management expert.

Bajaj said it would take about a year for the company to get the car approved by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). About 200 cars would be produced with an investment of $20 million in the first quarter of 2024. They will be run in Pune and Bengaluru for about six months to collect performance data. The company is aiming at a monthly production of 10,000 cars by 2026. This would call for an investment of $200 million, Bajaj said.

The car would be operated on a LFP battery, which would have the option of solar-charging, giving it an extra range of 10 km. Some cars could also be fitted with a sun roof. The vehicles would have all the dashboard facilities of any other car, he said.

According to Bajaj the 2-seater car “will not be the cheapest, but will be cheaper than petrol or diesel cars.” (Of course, there aren’t any petrol or diesel 2-seaters in the market.)

Mini mobility is in

Mini mobility — a segment between 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers (micro mobility) and entry-level cars, seems to be the in-thing in e-mobility. Typically, these vehicles weigh less than 500 kg and can achieve a speed of 90 kmph.

In September, the McKinsey Center for Future Mobility surveyed 26,000 people in eight countries -- India was not part of the survey -- to get their views on mini mobility. On an average, 31 per cent of the respondents, 90 per cent of whom lived in cities, said they would opt for mini mobility. A good number of them already owned a car and would like mini mobility for commuting to work.

Chennai-based Ozone Motors is also planning to launch an electric 2-seater, a quadricycle.

