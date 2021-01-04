PURE EV develops system to repair Lithium-ion batteries of electric vehicles

IIT Hyderabad-incubated start-up, PURE EV, has developed Artificial Intelligence-driven hardware that automates identification and repair of defects in Lithium-ion batteries of electric vehicles.

This next-generation technology completely does away with the requirement for customers to visit service centres to address battery defects. Researchers at PURE EV have designed Artificial Neural Network-based algorithms for the system, called ‘BaTRics Faraday,’ that identify the defects in various series in the battery and also auto heals them to the best of the electro-chemistry potential of the cells.

Extensive field testing of ‘BaTRics Faraday’ has already been completed. This system can be used for all five two-wheeler models launched by PURE EV — Epluto 7g, Etrance Neo, Etrance, Egnite and Etron+. It will be rolled out in the first quarter of 2021.

AI-driven hardware

Nishanth Dongari, Founder, PURE EV, and Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, in a statement said, “PURE EV has developed AI-driven hardware that carries out the diagnosis and resolution of defects in the battery through an externally-connected device to the battery. This saves precious manhours otherwise spent in replacement of series of cells and significantly reduces the battery turnaround time.”

Lithium battery repair is a challenging task in the market as the supply chains are not well-established and reputed original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are not yet operational in this emerging segment. The customers of electric vehicles are reliant on EV OEMs who, in turn, are reliant on battery OEMs.

Repair workships planned

Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer, PURE EV, said, “This intelligent device enhances the capability of PURE EV to turn around battery defects within a shorter time period. With the significant take-off happening for EVs, PURE EV is building the necessary infrastructure and technical capabilities to become a pioneer in battery after-sales service for its esteemed customers.”

Currently, PURE EV has made this device operational based out of its factory. In future, PURE EV plans to establish company-owned high-end ‘battery diagnostics and repair’ workshops at major demand centres across India.

The start-up has an in-house battery manufacturing facility and a research set-up based out of IIT Hyderabad campus.