PURE EV to expand manufacturing capacity with new facility

PURE EV, an IIT Hyderabad incubated electric two-wheeler manufacturer, is set to launch ‘Etrance Neo,’ its high-speed, long-range model, on December 1.

The electric vehicle start-up plans to expand output to two lakh units and battery manufacturing capacity of 5 GWh as against the existing capacities of 20,000 EVs and 0.5 GWh.

PURE EV is setting up a new 2 lakh sq.ft. manufacturing plant and commission it during 2021 to meet the anticipated growth in the Indian Electric Vehicles and Lithium battery market. The Electric Vehicle Startup has already launched five models in the market thus far.

Also read: PURE EV launches new electric scooter ETrance+; ex-showroom price ₹56,999

Improved features

Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PURE EV Startup, said, “The new model has better aerodynamic features for additional improvements in powertrain efficiency. The vehicle has faster pickup and longer range. It is being launched mainly targeting youngsters who will find this model very appealing.”

Vadera said, “We are targeting sales of 10,000 units of this model in the first one year alone. The new model will be available first in Hyderabad and pan India from middle of December.”

Etrance Neo offers a pick-up speed of 0 to 40 kmph in five seconds. Its 2,500 Wh battery offers the vehicle 120 km range on a single charge in ‘Eco Mode.’ The scooter chassis is designed for higher speeds at par with the conventional ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) two-wheelers.

With an ex-showroom price of ₹75,999, it comes with a patented battery and in-house technical developments for BTMS (Battery thermal management systems), to ensure a long life and high performance.

PURE EV, which raised funding in 2019 at a valuation of $35 million, has a 70,000 sq ft factory with manufacturing capacity of 2,000 EVs per month and a Battery Production Capacity of 10 MWh per month.