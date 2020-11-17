PURE EV to expand manufacturing capacity with new facility

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
PURE EV, an IIT Hyderabad incubated electric two-wheeler manufacturer, is set to launch ‘Etrance Neo,’ its high-speed, long-range model, on December 1.
The electric vehicle start-up plans to expand output to two lakh units and battery manufacturing capacity of 5 GWh as against the existing capacities of 20,000 EVs and 0.5 GWh.
PURE EV is setting up a new 2 lakh sq.ft. manufacturing plant and commission it during 2021 to meet the anticipated growth in the Indian Electric Vehicles and Lithium battery market. The Electric Vehicle Startup has already launched five models in the market thus far.
Also read: PURE EV launches new electric scooter ETrance+; ex-showroom price ₹56,999
Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PURE EV Startup, said, “The new model has better aerodynamic features for additional improvements in powertrain efficiency. The vehicle has faster pickup and longer range. It is being launched mainly targeting youngsters who will find this model very appealing.”
Vadera said, “We are targeting sales of 10,000 units of this model in the first one year alone. The new model will be available first in Hyderabad and pan India from middle of December.”
Etrance Neo offers a pick-up speed of 0 to 40 kmph in five seconds. Its 2,500 Wh battery offers the vehicle 120 km range on a single charge in ‘Eco Mode.’ The scooter chassis is designed for higher speeds at par with the conventional ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) two-wheelers.
With an ex-showroom price of ₹75,999, it comes with a patented battery and in-house technical developments for BTMS (Battery thermal management systems), to ensure a long life and high performance.
PURE EV, which raised funding in 2019 at a valuation of $35 million, has a 70,000 sq ft factory with manufacturing capacity of 2,000 EVs per month and a Battery Production Capacity of 10 MWh per month.
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...