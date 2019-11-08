Pure & Sure brand parent Phalada Agro Research launches organic café chain

Bengaluru-based Phalada Agro Research Foundation Pvt Ltd, which manufactures and trades in organic food products under the Pure & Sure brand, has started an organic café chain. The company recently set up its first café in Bengaluru, and the outlet sells its entire range of organic products. It expects to launch another outlet in the city soon.

“We plan to set up about four to five cafés in Bengaluru over next few months, after which we will look at other cities such as Mysuru, Mumbai and Delhi to expand,” said Surya Shastry, Managing Director, Phalada Agro. The company, which is investing about ₹5 crore in the stores-cum-cafes in Bengaluru, is exploring options such as investing on its own or taking the franchise route to expand the café chain to other cities.

Pure & Sure offers a range of cuisines and beverages at the café, made from organic ingredients. “The idea of having a store-cum-café is to make people aware and educate them about organic products. Also it helps in building certain amount of trust among the consumers,” Shastry said.

“Besides, we will be making available our entire range of 160 products sold under the Pure & Sure brand under one roof for sale at these stores,” he added. The company has been selling its products through the general and modern retail trade.

Among the top organic brands in the country, Pure & Sure works with over 2,000 farmers and farmer groups in sourcing a wide range of products including spices, pulses, fruits, grains and oils among others.

Eye on the US

The company proposes to launch its own brand of organic products in the United States early next year. “So far, we were supplying to private labels and now we are planning an entry into the US with our own brand,” Shastry said, adding that the company has zeroed in 0n an importer and distributor in that market.

Pure & Sure, which expects to introduce its range of processed snacks and instant mixes including millets, in the US market, sees big potential targeting the Indian community in that country, Shastry said. Exports currently account for over two thirds of the company’s earnings, which are around ₹70 crore. The company has been recording annual growth of over 30 per cent, Shastry said.