To sprinkle more stars on their latest box-office draws, PVR INOX has dressed up movie trailers for cine goers. The leading multiplex chain has launched a unique 30-minute trailer screening show at its cinemas. This is prompted by the insight that advance booking decisions of consumers are largely shaped by movie trailers. The show features over ten handpicked trailers of latest movies and is priced at mere ₹1. The company expects this strategic content innovation to have a positive rub-off on footfalls in the coming months.

Initial response has been encouraging. More than 35,000 people watched the trailer screening show across the company’s network of cinemas over the last weekend.

Gautam Dutta,Co-CEO, PVR INOX told businessline, “The most potent marketing tool for a film is its trailer. Most of the advance bookings happen when the consumers have bought into the trailer. If they love the trailer, they come to watch the movie and we have seen this as a key trend with many recent blockbuster flicks such as Avatar-the Way of Waterand Pathaan. The challenge is that consumers get to watch most of the trailers on the small screens of their mobile phones. We are solving this challenge by packaging a first-of-its-kind content offering that will specifically showcase more than ten trailers of the latest movies, on the big screen, in a snackable format.”

Footfalls to rise

Dutta pointed out that when consumers come to the cinemas to watch a movie typically they only get to watch four movie trailers. “ The ₹1 charge is required only to be able to make it a ticketed show and for us to gain insights. I believe, this will not only benefit the big budget movies but also the mid-rung and small-rung flicks. We believe this will have a huge positive impact on our footfalls over the next few months,” he added.

The show will be screened across all the company’s major cinemas at prime time slots twice a day, barring three state (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu). Viewers can purchase tickets at the cinema box offices or online via PVR and INOX website or app.

Asked about the kind of footfalls the company aims to garner for the show, Dutta said,’‘ The initial numbers have been very encouraging. We have witnessed high occupancy levels for the show on the weekend. We hope to get to about 50 per cent occupancy levels during the weekend and about 40 per cent occupancy levels during the weekdays.”