PVR Inox has launched its 14th multiplex in Gurugram, Haryana.

The 3-screen multiplex is located in IRIS Broadway, Sector 85, on NH-8, Dwarka Expressway. The screens are equipped with the latest technology, including a 4K Laser Projection System providing razor-sharp visuals, 7.1 Dolby sound and 3D view powered by Volfoni.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Inox, said, “We are confident that INOX IRIS Broadway will evolve into a preferred destination for movie enthusiasts and will strengthen our brand presence in the region”.

The stock inched up by 0.52 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹1,757.95 as of 12:22 pm on Thursday.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit