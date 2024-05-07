Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ net profit increased 36 per cent at ₹1,307 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, as against ₹959 crore in the year-ago period.

The Hyderabad-based company’s total revenue grew 12 per cent to Rs ₹7,083 crore, compared to ₹6,296 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the full year of FY24, net profit increased 24 per cent at ₹5,568 crore (₹4,506 cr) on 14 per cent increase in revenue at ₹27,916 crore as against ₹24,587 crore FY23, according to a release.

“Our growth and profitability in FY2024 has been driven by our performance in the US. We have also made significant progress on future growth drivers through licensing, collaboration and pipeline building. Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad, said in a release on Tuesday.

NEW CFO

Following the resignation and retirement of incumbent Chief Financial Officer Parag Agarwal, the board approved the appointment of M V Narasimham, who is now serving as Deputy Chief Financial Officer with responsibilities of global commercial business finance and global taxation as the new CFO with effect from August 1, 2024.

He is a qualified chartered accountant with more than 30 years of experience in several finance functions. Narasimham joined the company in 2000 and has held various positions of increasing responsibility across finance.