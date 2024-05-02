Dabur India posted a consolidated net profit of ₹350 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, up 16.2 per cent from ₹301 crore a year earlier. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹2,815 crore, up 5.1 per cent in the quarter under review.

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of 275 per cent aggregating to ₹487.31 crore, per a statement by the company.

For the full year of FY24, the FMCG major posted net profit of ₹1,843 crore, up 7.9 per cent compared to previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹12,404 crore, up 7.6 per cent over previous fiscal year.

According to Dabur India, its domestic FMCG business posted a volume growth of 5.5 per cent for the full year.

“We’ve ended the year with a steady performance, underscoring the power of the Dabur’s brands. We have been investing heavily behind our brands, which increased by 33 per cent, to drive demand and also sustain the growth momentum. This has helped us deliver steady sales and profit growth in the fourth quarter despite multiple headwinds. We continued to execute on our strategic playbook by driving operational excellence, delivering innovative and premium products, and expanding our retail footprint to build the foundation for long-term profitable, sustainable growth,” Dabur India Limited Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said. Premium products now account for 18 per cent of Dabur’s portfolio, he added.

Dabur India’s share closed at ₹528, up by ₹20.45, or 4.03 per cent on the BSE on Thursday, per provisional data on the exchange.