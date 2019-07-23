QSR Chain Subway looks to expand India footprint

Subway India, the second largest QSR chain in the country by number of outlets, is now looking to ramp up its footprint to cross the 700 restaurants-mark by this year end or by early next year, a top official said.

Currently, the American QSR chain has about 660 restaurants in India, which is the eighth largest market for it in terms of number of restaurants globally.

Ranjit Talwar, Country Director, South Asia, Subway, said, “Since Q4 of 2015, Subway India has been witnessing a double digit growth rate. Our same-store sales growth has been on an average at 12-13 per cent annually, which is higher than the industry average.”

Franchise route

All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by its network of more than 400 franchise partners in the country.

The restaurant chain, known for its made-to-order sandwiches, has on an average been adding more than 60 restaurants annually through its franchisees in the country.

He added that 2020 will be a significant year for the brand in India as it plans to get into new geographies such as Jammu & Kashmir.

In the US, Subway had rolled out its “Fresh Forward” redesign in 2017, which is now being expanded globally. The remodel includes transformation of the overall décor and a more tech-savvy approach with use of digital menu boards, Wi-Fi and USB charging ports among other features.

“Currently, 14 restaurants in India sport the “Fresh Forward” décor. We will remodel all Indian restaurants in a phased manner in the coming years,” he added.

Local flavours

The American QSR Chain, which puts a lot of emphasis on its fresh ingredients, adds nearly eight new products on its menu annually, with a strong focus on Indian consumption trends. For instance : in recent times, it added fusion products such as Tandoori Turkey, Tandoori Tofu, Veg Seek, Chicken Kofta variants of sub sandwiches besides Loaded Signature Wraps.

Talking about the company’s online strategy, Talwar said that the company has embraced all food aggregators and has been leveraging on its strong relationships with them.