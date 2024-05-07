Quadria Capital announced an investment of ₹850 crore in NephroPlus.

Through this transaction, Quadria will acquire a significant minority stake through a combination of a primary investment and the purchase of shares from existing shareholders.

According to the company, the transaction will support Hyderabad-based NephroPlus in serving the growing demand for high quality, affordable dialysis services across India and other markets in Asia.

“Our business has evolved over the past few years and today we are proud to be one of the fastest growing and most trusted providers of high-quality dialysis to around 30,000 patients. We look forward to expanding in India, our core market, while exploring further opportunities to bring our expertise and clinical excellence to more patients in other global markets,” Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus, said in a release.

“Quadria’s healthcare expertise, capital and focus on operational value creation will put us in an even better position to keep scaling, innovating, and delivering affordable and high-quality care,’‘ he added.

Sunil Thakur, Partner and Head of South Asia at Quadria Capital, said “Quadria’s investment in NephroPlus underscores our ambition to invest in regional champions of Asian healthcare, who are providing high-quality, affordable healthcare to large, under-served populations. We look forward to working with their leadership team to continue to expand their footprint, increase access to dialysis services across Asia and accelerate the next phase of growth for NephroPlus.”

Founded in 2010, NephroPlus is a dialysis provider operating in sizeable, high-growth markets across Asia including India with a fast-growing footprint in the Philippines and other Asian countries.

The company serves patients across dialysis centres in marquee hospitals and at standalone clinics, working with leading nephrologists. NephroPlus also delivers care through public-private partnerships in both urban and rural areas.