Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., a global cybersecurity solutions provider, has appointed Vishal Salvi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Salvi, a former executive at Infosys, has over 29 years of experience in the cybersecurity and information technology domains in India and globally.

Prior to joining Quick Heal Technologies, Salvi held the position of Global Chief Information Security Officer, Business Head of Cybersecurity Service Line & Senior Vice-President at Infosys Ltd. Prior to that, he has worked in PwC, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Global Trust Bank, Development Credit Bank, and Crompton Greaves.

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., will continue in the role of Chairman and Managing Director. Quick Heal expanded its presence in the enterprise cybersecurity space in 2015 with the introduction of ‘SEQRITE’ while retaining a dominant market share in the retail segment.

Dr. Kailash Katkar said, “I warmly welcome Vishal Salvi to the Quick Heal family. Our team has tirelessly worked to deliver robust cybersecurity solutions, and I take immense pride in the significant business value we have created for all stakeholders. Together with Vishal Salvi as our CEO, we are fully committed to transforming the cybersecurity ecosystem in India and solidifying our position on the global map.”

Vishal Salvi commented, “I am honoured to assume the role of CEO at Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, which has a solid reputation as a trusted leader in the cybersecurity industry. I am eager to drive growth, cultivate a culture of innovation, and provide unmatched value to our customers and stakeholders. Together, we will strive to create a cyber-secure world for everyone.”

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. is a global cybersecurity solutions provider.