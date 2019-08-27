Rafael expands in India, opens new facility with Astra Microwave

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Astra Rafael Communication System, a Joint Venture between Astra Microwave and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd of Israel, inaugurated a new facility at Hardware Technology Park close to international airport Hyderabad.
After inaugurating the facility, G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State, Home Affairs, in the presence of Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India, said that the Narendra Modi administration has taken a number of steps to boost indigenous manufacturing as part of Make in India mission.
He said the foreign direct index (FDI) is being encouraged in a number of areas including defence and railways.
The Joint Venture of 51:49 per cent is in line with the Government's "Make in India" initiative and will invest in high-end technology and advanced production techniques to design, develop and manufacture state-of-the-art Tactical Communication systems (BNET), for the Indian Armed Forces.
The Joint Venture’s focus is on leveraging the technological ability and indigenous manufacturing capability, combined with Rafael's technology expertise to support the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.
This green field Venture envisages creation of significant direct and indirect employment opportunities, import substitution and foreign direct investments into the country.
ARC would be India's first private sector company to manufacture cutting-edge Software Defined Radios in multiple variants, at its facility spread across an area of over 20,000 sq ft. It will also be involved in the development and manufacture of a wide range of other advanced capabilities, with the aim of opening new export markets.
Rafael’s President and CEO Yoav Har-Even said, “Our cooperation with India is strategic. This has been demonstrated a number of times, not just in declarations, but in actions. The inauguration of the facility here today is yet another proof of Rafael’s implementation of India’s Prime Minister’s Make in India strategy and policy and of our ongoing and uncompromising support for the needs and requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.”
S Gurunatha Reddy, Managing Director of Astra Microwave, said the facility has been set up with an investment of Rs 35 crore and started its operations with a 30 million US dollar order to be delivered within 24 months. An R&D facility is also being set up for innovations in new areas.
ARC currently has ongoing orders for providing Software Defined Radios to the Indian Air Force (IAF).
Rafael Advanced Defence Systems is one of Israel's largest defence companies with 2018 annual revenues of over $2.5 billion.
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
The new, premium alternative to Ertiga is on predictable lines, and yet promising
Revenue growth to improve, with a pipeline of projects expected to come on stream
Good after-market sales should drive growth
Delay in the resolution of the bank’s bad loans can weigh on the weak capital base
The stock of Sadbhav Engineering gained 11.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday. After ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...