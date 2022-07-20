Rajarshi Gupta takes over as ONGC Videsh MD

ONGC Videos (OVL) on Wednesday said that Rajarshi Gupta has taken over as Managing Director of the state-run firm, which is a subsidiary of E&P major ONGC. Gupta was recommended for the position by the Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB).

He has more than 33 years of wide-ranging experience in supervisory, managerial and strategic planning capacities in domestic and international operations of ONGC and ONGC Videsh, the company said in a statement.

A mechanical engineer from NIT Rourkela, Gupta completed his MBA (International Business) from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade with the highest-ever CGPA score in the history of the institute, it added.

Gupta spent 13 years in ONGC Videsh during 2006-2019, working across the globe in diverse geographical and fiscal regimes, in Business Development, Merger & Acquisitions, and Project Management of Exploration and Development projects.

As Country Manager and President of ONGC Videsh’s US subsidiary, he set up the Geological and Geophysical Centre of Excellence in Houston. He was also instrumental in framing the international business vision in ONGC’s long-term vision document, the Perspective Plan 2030.