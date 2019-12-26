Companies

Ramco Cements’ unit rated 5-star

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 26, 2019 Published on December 26, 2019

Ramco Cements’ Ariyalur factory in Tamil Nadu has secured 5-Star rating for excellence in environment, health and safety (EHS) practices from CII Southern Region. The leading cement maker was presented a Certificate of Excellence during the 12th edition of CII Southern Region EHS Excellence Award 2019 ceremony recently. CII has been recognising companies with innovative and best practices in EHS through CII SR EHS Excellence Awards, according to a statement.

The Ramco Cements Ltd
