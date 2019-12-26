Ramco Cements’ unit rated 5-star

Ramco Cements’ Ariyalur factory in Tamil Nadu has secured 5-Star rating for excellence in environment, health and safety (EHS) practices from CII Southern Region. The leading cement maker was presented a Certificate of Excellence during the 12th edition of CII Southern Region EHS Excellence Award 2019 ceremony recently. CII has been recognising companies with innovative and best practices in EHS through CII SR EHS Excellence Awards, according to a statement.