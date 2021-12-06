Companies

Ramkrishna Forgings bags ₹72-cr order from automaker in MHCV segment

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 06, 2021

Ramkrishna Forgings will execute the order over a four-year period

BSE-listed Ramkrishna Forgings Limited, one of the leading suppliers of rolled, forged and machined products, has won an order worth ₹72 crore from an Indian automaker in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) segment, to be executed over a four-year period. according to a stock exchange filing.

Commenting on the order win, Lalit Khetan, Executive Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited, said: “We are excited about the growth opportunities in the Indian CV market. We expect the volumes in the domestic CV market to move northwards in coming quarters. We have built a strong and diverse customer base in India and are now looking to strengthen our presence and gain market share.”

“This order from the Indian OEM in the MHCV segment is a booster to our growth story. We are seeing an increase in interest in our products from a variety of customers, not just domestically, but globally as well, because of our quality and consistency. As a strategy, we will continue to increase content per vehicle by offering better products and adding new clients, resulting in higher capacity utilisation and profitability in the future,” he added.

Published on December 06, 2021

