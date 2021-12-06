Ramkrishna Forgings bags ₹72-cr order from automaker in MHCV segment

BSE-listed Ramkrishna Forgings Limited, one of the leading suppliers of rolled, forged and machined products, has won an order worth ₹72 crore from an Indian automaker in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) segment, to be executed over a four-year period. according to a stock exchange filing.

Commenting on the order win, Lalit Khetan, Executive Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited, said: “We are excited about the growth opportunities in the Indian CV market. We expect the volumes in the domestic CV market to move northwards in coming quarters. We have built a strong and diverse customer base in India and are now looking to strengthen our presence and gain market share.”

“This order from the Indian OEM in the MHCV segment is a booster to our growth story. We are seeing an increase in interest in our products from a variety of customers, not just domestically, but globally as well, because of our quality and consistency. As a strategy, we will continue to increase content per vehicle by offering better products and adding new clients, resulting in higher capacity utilisation and profitability in the future,” he added.