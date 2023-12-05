Rapido, after capturing a significant market share in bike taxi and auto services, announced its foray into the four-wheeler space with Rapido Cabs. Currently, the four-wheeler taxi space is dominated by players such as Uber and Ola.

With a 60 per cent market share in bike taxis, Rapido has expanded its footprint with the pan-India launch of its cab services, introducing an initial fleet of one lakh vehicles. Moreover, by diversifying its offerings, the company aims to become the go-to platform for a wide range of commuting needs, providing an affordable platform for commuters while benefiting captains

Accessible to all cab captains operating across the country, to sustain the model and continue delivering service, drivers are required to pay a nominal subscription fee. For instance, upon reaching earnings of ₹10,000 from the app, drivers will be subject to a modest subscription fee of Rs 500, according to a company release.

Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of Rapido, said, “We are excited to introduce Rapido Cabs in India following the success of our bike taxi and auto services across the country. Our innovative SaaS-based platform revolutionizes the conventional commission system for drivers, tackling the persistent challenge of commission sharing with aggregators.

The SaaS-based platform serves as a mediator, exclusively connecting drivers and customers without exerting control over the marketplace. Within its ecosystem, drivers enjoy direct payment from customers, free from any interference.