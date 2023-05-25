RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors has inaugurated two new dealerships in Mumbai - Andheri and Dombivli, as per company statement. The state-of-the-art showrooms claim to offer customers a range of electric motorcycles and seamless ownership.

The new dealerships, located in prime areas of Mumbai, aim to cater to the needs of the ever-expanding customer base, as well as offer a platform for prospective buyers to explore and experience Revolt Motors’ products firsthand.

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors is India-based electric motorcycle company.