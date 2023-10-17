Pune-based Elegar Kepen, formerly known as Leoni Cable Solutions India Private Ltd (LCSI), has been acquired by Ravicab Cables Private Ltd with a 100 percent equity stake.

LCSI, an Indian subsidiary of the reputed Leoni AG, Germany, is a 100-year-old brand in the cable Industry. Post divestiture by Leoni AG Group in 2022, LCSI is repositioning itself as Elegar Kerpen Kabel India.

LCSI has been in India since 2006, offering specialised wires and cables in oil and gas, refineries, specialty chemicals, Indian Railways, and renewable energy segments. The strategic move will help the cable manufacturer expand its product range and reach new markets worldwide, especially in the Indian Subcontinent, South East Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and the UK.

The new brand name is inspired by the words Electric and Garden (Hub), creating ‘ELEGAR’. Kerpen is a renowned global brand with over 100 years of vintage in the oil and gas sector. With this acquisition, Elegar has inherited the name and its legacy for the oil and gas and industrial project segment.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Elegar Kerpen, Hemant K Mehta said, “We are excited upon the completion of this acquisition in 3 months and subsequent rebranding. This acquisition brings world-class equipment, German technology, and trained professional manpower to grow the business three-folds by 2026-27 and the synergies it will bring on procurement, sharing best practices, common professional advisors and customer focus between Elegar Kerpen and Ravicab Cables.”

Ravicab Cables is a specialised cable manufacturer in India with more than two decades of experience in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of wires and cables for domestic, industrial, transport applications, and specialty markets.

