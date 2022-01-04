RBEI is now Bosch Global Software Technologies

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited (RBEI) has changed its name to Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited (BGSW). The new name is effective from January 3.
The name change is said to complement the company’s expansion plans and hiring strategy to recruit best-in-class talent from premier universities in the areas of artificail interlligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cybersecurity, computer vision and other new age technologies.
In line with that, the company is looking to hire more than 5500 engineers in 2022. The company is also expanding to new locations with a new centre slated to be inaugurated in Hyderabad, and Pune and Hanoi in Vietnam later in the year.
The change will be one of the largest that RBEI will undertake since its inception 25 years ago. The company’s restructuring began in Q2 FY 2020 , as part of the company’s effort to accelerate business strategy, anticipate future demand and adapt to market change.
Dattatri Salagame, CEO, President and Managing Director, Bosch Global Software Technologies said: “We have been a software company since inception and this name change is an emphatic commitment to strengthen our best-in-class software engineering to lead in this #techade. Digital Natives of today consume an experience and software drives the differentiation in that experience.”
“At Bosch Global Software Technologies, we want to provide an environment which is conducive to create, innovate and experiment to solve important customer problems using technology and win more for Bosch. For that, bringing in the best software talent will serve as our competitive advantage,” he added.
Sriram TV, Vice-President, Human Resources, BGSW, said:“To build best-in-class software products and solutions, having best-in-class talent is key. We are strengthening our focus on industry-academia collaborations, start-ups and partners to create more opportunities of co-innovating and co-engineering.”
RBEI is a software and technology centre for Bosch outside Germany with a delivery and sales network across several global locations such as Mexico, Vietnam, North America, Japan, Germany, West Asia and India.
