Rebel Foods, a cloud kitchen operator, has made its entry into Saudi Arabia by inaugurating its initial two cloud kitchens in Riyadh. The company has further set its sights on establishing 60 internet restaurants throughout the city within the next year and also plans to expand its operations to other cities, including Jeddah, Dammam, and Khobar.

The company runs internet restaurant companies such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story Pizza, and more, and said that expansion strengthens its focus on the Middle East with an existing presence in the UAE and scale-up operations of building and running virtual restaurant brands globally.

The Riyadh kitchens, in partnership with Dubai-headquartered KitchenPark, and dynamic Saudi entrepreneur, Fahad Al Hokair-founded Kitch, are designed to deliver high-quality food across multiple categories, with the efficiency gains being passed on to customers in the form of value-added promotions and offerings.

Key region

“The Middle East, or MENA market, is a key region for us, and we are investing significantly to build our cloud kitchen network and to strengthen our brands. Starting with these two kitchens, we are aiming to build a $100 million food delivery business in the country over the next three years with our cloud kitchen network,” said Vishal Khithani, CEO, International Markets, Rebel Foods.

The company, through its operating system (Rebel OS), is scaling brands and their growth in a meaningful manner while meeting the unmet demands of customers in the markets it enters. He further added, “Our commitment to the market revolves around meeting unfulfilled customer demands with an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. In addition to introducing iconic brands that resonate with the market, we are dedicated to serving multiple food missions as per the surging demand.”