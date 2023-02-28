Cloud kitchen operator Rebel Foods on Tuesday said it has entered into a a fresh agreement with American burger major Wendy’s to operate its restaurants in India. Under the new agreement, Rebel Foods has been appointed the master franchisee in India for development of traditional restaurants and buildings on their existing development agreement for cloud kitchens.

Rebel Foods, which was so far the exclusive cloud kitchen (delivery-only) franchisee for Wendy’s in India, will now manage and operate the brand’s traditional restaurants across India.

“This expanded relationship will involve acquisition of the exclusive master traditional restaurant franchise licensing rights for Wendy’s in India, and will continue the existing commitment to also develop approximately 150 traditional locations over the next decade,” the statement added. Traditional restaurants typically include brick-and-mortar locations with a full menu for dine-in consumption, with or without a drive-thru.

Sagar Kochhar, Co-founder, Rebel Foods said, “There is no better company than Wendy’s to collaborate with to win this market. With this collaboration, we will be the only cloud kitchen player in India to scale a large global QSR brand through the development of traditional restaurants and cloud kitchens in a super-fast and capex-light manner, driven by technology and a unique business model.”

Currently, Wendy’s is present in 19 cities across India, with approximately 90 locations, which includes three traditional Wendy’s restaurants in India, which Rebel Foods operates.

Abigail Pringle, President, International & Chief Development Officer of The Wendy’s Company said, “Wendy’s is on a journey to becoming a brand of global significance. India is a strategic, high-growth potential market for us, and we are thrilled that Rebel Foods is expanding its franchise commitment to accelerate Wendy’s footprint across the country with a mix of traditional restaurant expansion and digital innovation via cloud kitchens.”