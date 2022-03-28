Reflections Automotive Challenge announces three winners

The Reflections Automotive Challenge organised by Thiruvananthapuram-based deep tech company Reflections Info Systems has announced winners of the challenge to build prototypes for diagnostic systems with self-repair features.

The winners are ‘Cyberon’ from Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kottayam; ‘Prometheans’ from College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram; and ‘Spar’ from the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kottayam, a spokesperson said.

Building prototypes

The challenge was to build prototypes of diagnostic systems that can activate self-repair features or guide drivers and technicians on the appropriate corrective actions when the system detects issues in the vehicle, the spokesperson added.

Reflections Info Systems was joined by Bloombloom, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), Start2Scale Consulting, Technopark Today, and B-HUB in organising the challenge.

5,000 students take part

The judging panel comprised Raj Grover, Head of Customer Engineering and Architecture at Google Automotives; Naresh R Jasotani, Technology Leader of SME - Machine Learning, AI, Data and Analytics at Google; Sumit Datta, School of Electronic Systems and Automation, Digital University Kerala; Deepak Mishra, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram; Sachin Sebastian of Start2Scale; and Srinivas K, VP-Sales and Partnerships, Reflections.

The challenge lasted three months and attracted over 5,000 college students, with over 186 individuals and teams participating. Twelve concepts were picked after the ideation phase, and participants received extensive training and boot camps. Five from the 12 were selected to build the prototype with the support of skilled mentors.

Academia-industry engagement

Sajan Pillai, Chairman and CEO of McLaren Strategic Ventures and Ex-CEO of UST, said he found the event a unique model of industry-academia engagement for tech companies to evolve great products that will drive the future.

Deepa Sarojammal, CEO of Reflections Info Systems, said her company believes in the culture of collaboration within the organisation as well as with those outside the ecosystem, especially with startups and academies.

R Abhilash, Founder and CEO of Bloombloom, a movement for educational transformation, said the future will be driven by communities and collaboration. This initiative has not only recognised special talent but is also an effective model of academy industry collaboration to create innovative solutions.