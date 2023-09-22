A decade after labour issues forced it to close down, Regency Ceramics has revived operations. The company has pumped in Rs 70 crore for the revival, with the first lot of tiles to be delivered to Chennai.

Though the initial production would happen at Morbi (Gujarat), the company is also readying its manufacturing facilities at Yanam (Pondicherry state) for operations.

One of the early players in the tiles business, the BSE-listed company had to shut down operations after disturbances marred its operations.

“With strong brand equity and a well-placed go-to-market strategy, we are all set to expand business in the southern and eastern part of India,” said Satyendra Prasad Narala, Whole-time Director and CFO of Regency.

“We have a legacy, strong goodwill, and recall in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Orissa, and we are targeting a turnover of Rs 100 crore over the next three years,” he said.

“Our dealers in Chennai have received glazed vitrified tiles, which have resonated with customers , who have highlighted the quality, design, and packaging as outstanding,” he said.

“We are ready to expand business through contract manufacturing agreements,” he said.

“The first of four manufacturing lines will be ready before the end of 2023. It will initially produce 7,000 sq meters of tiles a day, which will later be expanded to 25,000 sq m a day,” he said.

The company has lined up glazed vitrified tiles, full-body vitrified tiles, polished vitrified tiles, double-charged tiles and wall tiles, as it revives operations.

The company is also looking at setting up its own chain of retail showrooms.