Paramount Global has sold its 13 per cent stake in Viacom18 to Reliance Industries for ₹4,286 crore. With this Reliance Industries stake in Viacom18 will increase from 57 per cent to 70 per cent.

The moves comes on the heels of the nearly $8.5 billion dollar media merger between Disney and Reliance.

Paramount began investing in India nearly two decades ago. MTV Networks, a unit of Paramount, founded Viacom18 in 2007. Years later, Paramount Global formed a joint venture with TV18, another media company in which Reliance eventually acquired a controlling stake.

“The binding agreement has been entered into today at 1:38 a.m. between the Company and two subsidiaries of Paramount Global for the Company to acquire 13.01 per cent equity stake (on a fully diluted basis) of Viacom 18 Media Private Limited (“Viacom18”) held by Paramount Global through its two subsidiaries for an aggregate consideration of ₹4,286 crore,” Reliance said in a stock exchange filing