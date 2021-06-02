Reliance, bp JV sets in motion fuel retail network expansion plan

A sustainable brew that cheers
Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML), a 51:49 joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and bp, has started the franchisee on-boarding process, as it looks to support the proposed network expansion of up to 5,500 outlets over five years, RIL said in its annual report for FY 2020-21.
RBML has a network of 1,419 outlets that operate under the ‘Jio-bp’ brand.
Reflecting the net carbon zero target of RIL, RBML is seeking to provide Indian consumers advanced fuels that have lower emissions, charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, and other low carbon solutions.
RBML has initiated infrastructure development at all supply locations and started pilot testing of battery swap stations at over 24 select locations. “The initial response has been encouraging, with strong growth in daily order deliveries,” the annual report said.
RBML is the first Oil Marketing Company (OMC) to get the approval of Mobile Dispensing Unit and the only OMC to use HDPE containers (non-metallic) for on-demand delivery of fuel. With services spanning across India, it is uncovering the latent need of the non-transport sector, and meeting these needs with great efficiency, leading the way to market leadership in the non-transport sector, the report said.
RBML has become India’s largest fuel door delivery network for specified use, with a presence at 1,083 sites in 21 states. RBML has launched light-weight and tamper-proof high density PE fuel containers for doorstep delivery, which promises operational ease, efficiency, quantity and quality (Q&Q) assurance.
On the future sustainable growth strategy of the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, Reliance said it aims to transition from transportation fuels to produce chemical building blocks integrated with sustainable downstream derivatives and to move from fossil fuels to renewables for captive energy demand.
The growth strategy includes scaling up recycling in materials, CO2 capture and conversion to useful chemicals and materials, scaling up trading and distribution business, forging alliances and partnerships for downstream sustainable product derivatives, advantaged crude and feedstock sourcing, continuous O2C level optimisation for profitability and lowering energy costs.
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
