Paris-based SMCP, parent company of brands such as Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac, said it has entered into a marketing partnership with Reliance Brands, which will exclusively distribute Sandro and Maje brands in India.

Sandro and Maje will open their first stores in the country in 2024, it said.

“This new partnership illustrates the pursuit of SMCP expansion, currently in 47 countries, in key markets with high potential of growth,” the French company said in a release.

Reliance Brands is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures and has forged long-term exclusive partnerships across multiple sectors with globally recognised Maisons such as Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss, and Zegna to name a few. It has a portfolio of more than 90 brands and operates over 900 four-walled stores and an equal number of concessionaire formats.

SMCP is a leading player in the accessible luxury market segment. The Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. It is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market.