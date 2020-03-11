Companies

Reliance Group has no exposure in YES Bank: Anil Ambani

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

Reliance Group has no direct or indirect exposure to Former YES Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, his wife, daughters, or any entities controlled by Kapoor or his family, Anil Ambani group said in a statement.

Reliance Group says its entire exposure to YES Bank is fully secured and transacted in ordinary course of business.

Reliance Group is committed to honour repayments of all its borrowings from YES Bank through its various asset monetisation programmes which are all at advanced stages, the statement added.

