Companies

Reliance Industries to invest in India’s first carbon fibre plant

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 24, 2021

Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani (file photo)   -  PAUL NORONHA

Aims to support hydrogen and solar ecosystems

Reliance Industries is investing in India’s first world-scale carbon fibre plant for supporting hydrogen and solar ecosystems.

“Our new Green Vision also has immense benefits for our existing O2C business. First, we will use solar energy on an economically attractive basis to decarbonise our existing O2C business and accelerate our journey to become net carbon zero. Second, we will use Green Hydrogen and CO2 as raw materials to develop a road map for new Green Chemicals, Green Fertiliser and e-fuels. Third, we will commercialise with global partners our own world beating proprietary Multi-zone Catalytic Cracking (MCC) Technology to optimise the fossil fuel transition to sustainable chemical and material building blocks. Thus, we will transform our legacy business into sustainable, circular and net zero carbon materials business. One that will provide growing returns over several decades,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries.

Published on June 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Reliance Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.