Reliance Jio unveiled a slew of new services at the 46th annual general meeting including Jio AirFibe to be launched on September 19 and smart home services.

For 5G innovation, Reliance Jio also announced the Jio True5G Developer Platform, which was described as a platform for enterprises and the government to develop 5G applications and services. The company is also setting up a Jio True 5G lab at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli Mumbai

Jio AirFiber

Speaking at the annual general meeting, Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Jio will complete its 5G rollout by December this year. Announcing the rollout of one of the first applications on its 5G network, Jio AirFiber on September 19, the RIL Chair said, “With Jio AirFiber, we can supercharge this expansion with up to 150,000 connections per day which is a 10-fold increase, expanding our addressable market over the next three years to over 200 million high-paying homes and premises.”

Reliance Jio Chairman, Akash Ambani, introduced Jio smart home services, wherein users can use Jio’s broadband services to install internet connected devices in their residence controlled using the My Jio app on their smartphone. Jio is also developing its cloud computing services with HP and Google.

Akash Ambani also announced the launch of Jio True5G Developer Platform at the AGM. “Today, we are also announcing the Jio True5G Lab, a facility designed to accelerate industry transformation using Jio True5G. In this facility, our technology partners and enterprise customers can develop, test, and co-create multiple industry-specific solutions. The inaugural Jio True5G Lab will be located at the Reliance Corporate Park, acting as the nerve centre for shaping India’s 5G future” With this, enterprises will be able to tap into Reliance’s 5G network and develop solutions using network slicing and edge computing.

AI models

Jumping on the AI bandwagon, RIL Chair, Mukesh Ambani also announced that Jio Platforms will lead efforts in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, delivering the benefit of this new-age technology to Indian citizens, businesses and government. The RIL honcho also pledged the company’s commitment to create up to 2,000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both cloud and edge locations, while adopting sustainable practices and greener future.

For their 250+ million 2G users, Akash Ambani announced their aims for their affordable Rs 999 4G feature phone, “To accelerate our mission to create a 2G-mukt Bharat, we are opening up both the Operating System and the platform we developed for Jio Bharat to other like-minded partners. In addition to Reliance, now Brands like Karbonn are also creating Jio Bharat phones. We are confident that the vibrant device ecosystem created by Jio Bharat will enrich the everyday life of common Indians with greater financial inclusion, education, and government services.”