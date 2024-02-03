Reliance Power Ltd on Saturday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to ₹1,136.75 crore during the quarter ended December 2023, due to increased expenses.

It had posted a net loss of ₹291.54 crore during the October-December period of preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income increased marginally to ₹2,001.54 crore in the reporting quarter compared to ₹1,936.29 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's expenses surged to ₹3,179.08 crore in the quarter from ₹2,126.33 crore a year ago.

Reliance Power is the country's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.