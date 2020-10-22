Reliance Retail gets subscription amount of ₹3,675 crore from General Atlantic

What if Normal was worth changing?
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has received subscription amount of ₹3,675 crore from General Atlantic Singapore RL Pte. Ltd.
Following which, the company has allotted 5.4 crore shares to General Atlantic, the company said in a regulatory filing.
On September 30, global growth equity firm General Atlantic entered into an agreement to invest ₹3,675 crore into RRVL, a company controlled by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Amabani. General Atlantic’s investment will translate into a 0.84 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.
Read the Story: General Atlantic to invest ₹3,675 crore in Reliance Retail
This was the second investment by General Atlantic in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following a ₹6,598.38-crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.
RRVL, which has been on a fund-raising spree, had received subscription amount of ₹1,837.50 crore from TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd (TPG) on October 20.
Read the Story: Reliance Retail gets subscription amount of ₹1,837.50 crore from TPG
Earlier on October 17, RRVL had received the subscription amount of ₹5,512.50 crore from Gamnat Pte Ltd and Lathe Investment Pte. Ltd. (GIC).
Also read: Reliance Retail gets ₹5,512.50 crore subscription amount from GIC
On October 3, RRVL raised ₹5,512.5 crore from global investment firm GIC in lieu of a 1.22 per cent stake.
Also Read: Reliance Retail raises ₹5,512.5 crore from GIC
Before that on October 15, RRVL had received the subscription amount of ₹5,550 crore from Alyssum Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd. (KKR).
Also Read: Reliance Retail Ventures gets ₹5,550 crore from KKR
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Earlier this month, while addressing ONGC’s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing ...
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
₹1246 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1236120012601275 Since the stock is trading with positive momentum, go ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...