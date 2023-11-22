Religare Enterprises Chairperson Rashmi Saluja, who is under attack from the promoters of Dabur Group, on Tuesday said she was a victim of corporate gender discrimination.

The accusations not only target Saluja, but also undermine the entire management and board, who have worked towards making Religare a debt-free organisation over the past five years, Religare Enterprises said in a statement.

The Burman family -- promoters of Dabur -- has filed a complaint with regulatory authorities seeking a probe into the sale of shares by Religare Enterprises Ltd's Chairman Rashmi Saluja.

In response to the accusations, Saluja, through a spokesperson, said, "The recent allegations are not just an attack on me but an attack on the entire leadership and board. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency and fairness. The share sales were conducted following due processes, and we are confident that the truth will prevail."

She added, "I believe in the power of resilience. Our fight is not just mine but for every woman who aspires to lead. We must break free from the chains of discrimination and forge a path of equality for generations to come.”

InGovern calls for probe on REL chief’s compensation

The Religare board negates the allegations faced by Saluja, the statement said.

"The accusations fail to diminish Saluja's contribution but rather reflect a society's failure in treading past its gender biases. Previous instances of other leading Indian women have shown similar patterns of fall from grace due to conspiracies sprouted from a deep-rooted societal patriarchal nature," it said.

The company stands firmly behind Saluja as she has shown remarkable resilience in the face of these allegations, refusing to bow down to unfair practices spurred by gender-based discrimination, the board said in the statement.

Burmans of Dabur make an open offer to acquire 26% stake in Religare Enterprises

The company's trajectory under her guidance proves her acumen, dedication, and commitment to the success of the company, it said, adding, the consistent rise of REL's market cap from a critical low to an impressive billion dollars stands as scalable proof of her leadership.

The board has further justified Saluja's actions, from share sales to ESOPs, as being routinely compliant, echoing the board's enduring support for her entire tenure.

As an epitome of resolute triumph against historically-established gender discrimination within the corporate world, Saluja stands as a beacon for numerous women who aspire to climb the corporate ladder, it added.