French car manufacturer Renault on Wednesday announced that it will launch an electric vehicle in 2025. The EV will be one of the three new cars that the company would introduce in India by 2025, Renault India’s CEO & MD, Venkatram Mamillapalle, told journalists here today.

“We are getting into the EV segment with aggressive positioning and also into the bigger cars in the ‘C’ segment of above 4 m length from 2025 onwards,” said Mamillapalle without revealing details on which type of vehicle would be rolled out first.

Currently, Renault offers three passenger cars- Kwid, Kiger and Triber in ‘A’ and ‘B’ segments. The three models have around 95 per cent local content while the new models will have higher technology, he said

MoU with TN govt

Mamillapalle recalled that Renault-Nissan had signed a MoU in February with the Tamil Nadu government in which it had said it would invest ₹5,300 crore and employ 2,000 people. “We committed to launch six vehicles (three each for Renault and Nissan respectively) from 2025 onwards,” he said.

He also said that Renault had just crossed the milestone of producing 1 million vehicles in India.

