hamburger

Companies

ReNew Power posts net loss of ₹10.4 cr in Q1

Our Bureau | New Delhi, August 19 | Updated on: Aug 19, 2022

ANDHRA PRADESH, VIJAYAWADA, 05-04-2020: Sun raises through the high tension power cables passing through Krishna district. There will be no problem to the power grid and supply even as the electric bulbs across the country is switched off in response to the nine-minute blackout (Unity of Light) call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night at 9 p.m. Photo: K.V.S. Giri/ THE HINDU | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

Total income stood at ₹2,500.7 crore

ReNew Power on Friday reported a net loss of ₹10.4 crore for the April-June quarter compared to a net profit of ₹42.5 crore in the year-ago period, on account of certain adjustment for a one-time expense.

“The net loss includes a one-time expense for debt premium and the impact of a reclassification of a hedge loss from the balance sheet of ₹253.1 crore ($32 million) for the refinancing of USD bonds with lower cost rupee debt,” the company said in a statement.

The NASDAQ-listed firm’s total income during Q1 FY23 stood at ₹2,500.7 crore ($316 million), an increase of 48.8 per cent over Q1 FY22.

Adjusted EBITDA for the June quarter i was ₹2,015.7 million ($255 million), an increase of 49.7 per cent over Q1 FY22. The Cash Flow to equity (CFe) was ₹1,456.2 crore ($184 million), an increase of 104 per cent over Q1 FY22.

As of June 30, ReNew Power’s portfolio consisted of 12.9 gigawatt (GW), a 30.3 per cent increase year-on-year, of which 7.6 GW are commissioned and 5.3 GW are committed. The company signed an additional 0.3 GW of PPAs bringing the company’s total portfolio to 13.2 GW.

Recently, the company said it has secured around $1 billion, or ₹7,900-crore loan through External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) route, which it claims is the single largest ECB project finance loan for a single renewable energy (RE) project in India. The loan has been tied up with 12 international lenders, led by Rabobank. It is also ReNew’s largest ECB loan so far.

Published on August 19, 2022
renewable energy
power and distribution
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you