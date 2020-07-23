RenewSys to provide PPE kits to 21 eye hospitals and vision centers

RenewSys, the renewable energy division of the ENPEE Group, will provide personal protection equipment to doctors, medical and non-medical staff at the 10 Sankara Eye Hospitals and 11 vision centres across India.

The PPE will be directed through Mission for Vision, a not-for-profit organisation that works on eradicating avoidable blindness in 20 States.

In May, RenewSys had supported the local police force at Jigani, Bengaluru where its plant is located, with 300 grocery kits that included essential items such as atta, rice, dal, sugar, soap.

Sanjay Kirpalani, Chairman, RenewSys India and ENPEE Group, said, “While massive efforts are ongoing, challenges will continue to arise as we establish a new normal post-Covid 19. In such an environment, being able to ensure comfort to those who are on the frontlines of civic service and hospital care is crucial and a priority for us.”

Elizabeth Kurian, CEO, Mission for Vision, said, “We are very grateful for RenewSys India and ENPEE Group’s generous support in procuring PPE for our projects in India.”

The company said it is in advanced discussions to expand its manufacturing footprint in India in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to be ‘vocal for local’.