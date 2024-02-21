Rentomojo, a furnishing rental brand that provides furniture, appliances, and fitness categories on a monthly rental basis, has raised an investment of ₹210 crore in its ongoing Series D & D1 round. The round is led by Edelweiss Discovery Fund Series – I, with participation from existing investor Chiratae Growth Fund, as well as Magnetic, founded by Rajeev Chitrabhanu.

Rentomojo, headquartered in Bangalore, operates in 16 cities and has served close to 450,000 customers since its inception.

Geetansh Bamania, Founder & CEO of Rentomojo, said, the latest round of funding from investors serves as a launchpad, propelling the company to continue to lead the creation of the appliances and furniture rental category in India.

Commenting on fundraise Ashish Agarwal, Managing Partner of Edelweiss Discovery Fund, the lead investor in the Series D round said, “We are excited to partner with Geetansh and the Rentomojo team. The company offers a smart home-furnishing alternative to working professionals who value the freedom of flexibility in their housing options. This category has tremendous potential for growth, and Rentomojo’s leadership team is well-positioned to continue to profitably grow and lead this segment.”

“We are strong believers in Geetansh and the Rentomojo team and are very impressed with how they built the company over the last couple of years. We remain committed to the journey of Rentomojo and look forward to its continued success,” added Venkatesh Peddi, Managing Director & Partner - Chiratae Ventures.