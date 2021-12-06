Companies

Revolt Motors opens new retail store in Madurai

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 06, 2021

This will be the 17th retail store across the country and the company’s first store in the city

Revolt Motors has announced the expansion of its retail presence in Southern India with the opening of their new store in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

This is the company’s first store in the city and it will be the 17th retail store across the country, according to a stock exchange filing.

"The Tamil Nadu government is offering incentives to EV OEMs ranging from full reimbursement of state GST paid on vehicle sales to exemptions from electricity tax for manufacturing units and a 15-20 per cent subsidy on land cost. There’s also full exemption from motor vehicle taxes for BEVs until 2022, as well as the creation of EV parks in major auto manufacturing hubs and locations," the company said.

Published on December 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

electric vehicles
Madurai
automobiles (industry)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like