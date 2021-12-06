Revolt Motors opens new retail store in Madurai

Revolt Motors has announced the expansion of its retail presence in Southern India with the opening of their new store in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

This is the company’s first store in the city and it will be the 17th retail store across the country, according to a stock exchange filing.

"The Tamil Nadu government is offering incentives to EV OEMs ranging from full reimbursement of state GST paid on vehicle sales to exemptions from electricity tax for manufacturing units and a 15-20 per cent subsidy on land cost. There’s also full exemption from motor vehicle taxes for BEVs until 2022, as well as the creation of EV parks in major auto manufacturing hubs and locations," the company said.