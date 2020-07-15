2;45 pm

Jio Glass -- an immersive experience

Jio’s latest innovation, Jio Glass, is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience: Kiran Thomas

2:43 pm

Jio Platforms develops 5G solution: Ambani

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL, has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch, which can be also exported to other countries.

"Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch that will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India. This is 100 per cent homegrown and ‘Made in India’, and is ready for field deployments next year,” RIL Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said at the AGM.

Jio will also emerge as an exporter of 5G solutions to other nations, he added.

2:40 pm

Google invests Rs 33,737 cr for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms

Google will pick 7.7 a per cent stake in Jio Platfroms for Rs 33,737 crore. This is the first time that Google and Facebook will be investing in the same entity. This is the fourteenth investment in Jio Platforms, which has raised a total of over ₹2 lakh crore.

Google had recently announced a $10-billion investment into India. Google has announced this investment at a time when the broadband user base in India has crossed 500 million and Indians are using more data than ever before – 4GB on average every month, projected to grow to 11GB per month in the next four years. India is clearly one of the biggest markets for any global digital company, given that China has a highly regulated market.

2:37 pm

2 lakh viewers connected online

Thirty minutes into the AGM, there are over 2 lakh viewers connected online

2:35 pm

Fund-raising from Google

This is not just a financial but a strategic investment by the Internet giant. Now Jio Platforms has four strategic partners - Facebook, Intel, Qualcomm and Google, and also six most admired technology and financial investors and three sovereign funds, taking the total tally of investors to 14. Total funds raised is Rs 1,52,056 crore: Mukesh Ambani said on fund-raising from Google.

2:30 pm

Truly global digital services company

Time has come for a truly global digital services company to emerge from India: Ambani

2:26 pm

Jio has developed complete 5G solution

Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch to help us launch a 5G service from India. It is ready for trial as soon as 5G spectrum is ready. It is 100 per cent homegrown and ‘Made in India’ and ready for field deployment next year. Jio will also emerge as an exporter of 5G solutions to other nations: Mukesh Ambani.

2:25 pm

RIL has conducted largest rights issue

“In last year’s AGM speech, I had shared our goal of being net debt-free. I am happy to report that we have met our goal ahead of my target of March 31, 2021. We also completed India’s largest rights issue: Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance has become the first Indian company with a m-cap of $150 billion: Mukesh Ambani.

2:20 pm

Jio in the lead

Jio is now the undisputed leader in India. It has become the digital lifeline for Indians and an essential service provider to the nation.

2:16 pm

Welcomes new investors

Mukesh Ambani welcomes new investors in the company including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, TPG, Mubadala, L Catterton and Intel Capital.

“They bring faith in to the Indian economy,” Mukesh Ambani.

2:15 pm

Delivered on the promise to become debt-free

We have fulfilled the promise of becoming a net debt-free company much ahead of schedule

2:14 pm

Market capitalisation

Reliance became the first Indian company to exceed market capitalisation of $150 billion. It is also the first Indian company to cross ₹ 1,00,000 crore in consolidated EBITDA: Mukesh Ambani

We will work with Intel and Qaulcomm to develop new products for India and Indians, Mukesh Ambani

2:12 pm

JioMeet

Since its release a few days ago, JioMeet has already been downloaded by more than 5 million users. Built by a young Jio Platforms team in just two months, it is India’s first and only cloud-based video-conferencing app.

2:12 pm

Corona crisis the most disruptive event in modern corporate histrory

Corinia crisis is the most disruptive even in modern corporate history. Every adversity presents multiple new opportunities. JioMeet, the cloud-based video conferencing app, has been downloaded by more than 5 million users

2:10 pm

1.24 lakh viewers logged in

As many as 1,24,800 viewers have already logged in for the virtual AGM, with the majority coming in from JioMeet.

Nearly 1,19,800 people have logged in using JioMeet, RIL’s videoconferencing platform, and about 5,000 are watching it over Youtube.

2:05 pm

AGM opens

AGM starts with over 1 lakh connected live. Chairman Mukesh Ambani explains the reasons for holding a virtual AGM.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani is now introducing the board members, who are also connected through video conference

2:00 pm

Virtual AGM for the first time

Five minutes to go for the proceedings to start. Since this is the first time a virtual AGM is being held, the company is now playing a video explaining how to vote on various proposals for shareholders who may not be familiar with e-voting.

The first ever virtual AGM of Reliance Industries will give a chance to those shareholders residing outside Mumbai to participate in the meeting.

1:55 pm

RIL AGM: what to expect

RIL is expected to announce some new virtual reality devices. Further plans for JioMart, the e-commerce venture of RIL subsidiary Reliance Retail, which has already rolled out services across the major cities, are expected to be unveiled. There could also be updates on the company's $15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco, plans of listing Jio Platforms and big bang entry into the financial services space, including insurance broking and mutual fund products.

RIL has over 1 lakh shareholders, many of whom may be "virtually" attending the AGM for the first time. Being spread out across the country and the world, they may not have otherwise been able to attend a real-world AGM.

But this year, they can log in simultaneously from 500 different locations in India and abroad to attend the meeting. The live stream starts at 2 pm and you can watch it on these channels.

