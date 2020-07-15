5G tech to be deployed once spectrum is available: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. The made-in-India technology can be deployed and launched in a year’s time once spectrum is available, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd, said at the company's AGM

Jio can easily upgrade its 4G network to 5G , since it is all-IP network architecture. Once it is proven in India, Jio Platforms would be well positioned to be an exporter of 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally, as a complete managed service.

Ambani said that the technology will be ready to be deployed once 5G spectrum becomes available.

This is the first time an Indian company is venturing into mobile technology. Globally, Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei are dominating this space.

The move also assumed significance given the recent Vocal for Local theme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is a net importer of telecom equipment and if Jio's 5G becomes successful then it could set off a new ecosystem around telecom manufacturing in the country.