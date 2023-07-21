Reliance Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹16,011 crore in the June quarter, down 10.8 per cent on year. The revenue at 2.1 lakh crore was down 5.3 per cent on year.

Both net profit and revenue were also down sequentially. The numbers were below street estimates that had forecast net profit at ₹16,509 crore and revenue at ₹2.15 lakh crore.

The operating margin for the quarter, as given by the company was 11.4 per cent, compared to 11.9 per cent year ago.

The company’s oils-to-chemicals business, as expected has been a drag on the results and during the quarter under review revenue from the business dipped to ₹1.3 lakh crore from ₹1.6 lakh crore year ago. Revenue from the retail business as expected saw an uptick to ₹69,962 crore from ₹58,560 crore year ago, though it was flat sequentially.

Revenue from its digital services business at ₹32,077 crore also was higher than the ₹28,512 crore year ago.