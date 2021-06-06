RInfra to raise ₹550 crore from promoters, Varde Investments

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Board of Directors of Anil Ambani-backed Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra), at its meeting held on Sunday, has approved the raising of funds from promoter group and VFSI Holdings Pte. Limited, an affiliate of Värde Investment Partners, LP.
The company will raise up to ₹550.56 crore by preferential allotment of up to 8.88 crore equity shares at ₹62 each, and/or warrants convertible into an equivalent number of equity shares of the company. RInfra shares were trading at ₹69.85 apiece on BSE at close Friday.
"The funds raised would be utilised for long term resources, for general corporate purposes, fund future growth and also to reduce debt. The Board approved seeking approval of the members of the company for the above proposal through Postal Ballot," RInfra said in a press release.
The company has been selling assets in a bid to bring down its overall debt. In FY'21, the standalone debt reduced by 33 per cent to ₹3,808 crore vis-a-vis ₹5,701 crore in FY'20. The company said it aims to be zero debt by the end of FY'22 based of liquidity events. RInfra's consolidated income during the January-March quarter increased to ₹4,610.72 crore over ₹4,012.87 crore in the year-ago period.
Reliance Infrastructure is present in several high growth sectors such as power, roads and metro rail in the infrastructure and defence sectors.
RInfra, through its SPVs, has executed a portfolio of infrastructure projects such as a metro rail project in Mumbai on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis; nine road projects on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis. RInfra also has a presence in the power distribution business in Delhi.
According to sources, the promoter group will pump in ₹400 crore while Varde will get equity worth ₹150 crore. Once the fundraise is completed promoter group will own 23 per cent in RInfra while Varde will own 7 per cent. About 70 per cent will be with the public.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...