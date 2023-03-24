Footwear brand Khadim India Ltd has entrusted Rittick Roy Burman, whole-time director, to manage the regular affairs and overall operations effective March 24, 2023. Rittick, who is a member of the promoter group and key managerial personnel of the company, will be reporting to Siddhartha Roy Burman, Chairman and Managing Director of Khadim.

The change in leadership is announced following the resignation of former CEO, Namrata Ashok Chotrani effective March 23, 2023.

“Rittick has been associated in a leadership role of the organisation from 2019 as a whole-time director. We firmly believe that he is the right choice to create sustainable business and value for all stakeholders,” Siddhartha Roy Burman said in a press statement.

