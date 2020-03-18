Roche sets the ball rolling on its high-volume test for India

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Roche Diagnostics India has initiated the process to bring in its high-volume diagnostic tests that detect the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), said Managing Director Shravan Subramanyam.
However, some constraints, including supply-related bottlenecks, have to be addressed, he said, as the global demand for testing has surged with increase in the incidence of people affected by the Covid-19 virus.
The Swiss company’s move comes just days after Roche’s cobas SARS Cov-2 diagnostic test received an Emergency Use Authorisation (a green signal for use during the crisis period) from the US Food and Drug Administration. This is the first commercially distributed diagnostic test to receive an EUA during the COVID-19 outbreak, the FDA said, as the authorisation was given within 24 hours of receiving its application.
The company is in the process of getting an import licence on these tests, Subramanyam told BusinessLine, even as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced it was scaling up its labs and roping in private players to test more people. Armed now with a “test licence” in India from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), he said, Roche would look to bring in its tests for both research and commercial purposes.
But first, the tests would have to go through a performance evaluation or “validation” by Pune’s National Institute of Virology, he added.
The second constraint was to make these tests available in as many government and private labs across the country, Subramanyam said. And the third challenge was for the industry to meet supplies across the world.
These high-volume test systems were fully automated, and provided test results in three-and-a-half hours, about half the time taken otherwise, said a company representative. About 1,400 samples can be tested in a day, the representative added. The existing systems handle about 90 samples in a day presently, said an ICMR representative.
Against the backdrop of an increased global demand, Subramanyam said the manufacture and supply were being ramped up and the allocation would be done ‘equitably’. But there were manufacturing bottlenecks, he admitted, adding that they were assessing the quantity that could be supplied once local approvals come in.
The reagent used for testing the sample would be imported from the US, a company representative said. No details on prices were given on the hardware and reagent used to test the samples. both components, Subramanyam cited the example of HIV-related tests and added that the pricing was usually “close to what makes sense for the market”.
Responding to concerns across the world on the cost of tests, he said, the reagents would be a recurring cost for labs, but increased volumes would bring in economies of scale. Calling for greater private sector participation in the efforts to tackle the virus, he said, various funding mechanisms needed to be followed to make the products accessible.
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...