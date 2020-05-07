Rolls-Royce opens its digital academy for free training

Rolls-Royce is publishing, for free, its world-class digital skills training programme to help people and businesses around the world prepare for a potentially digital-centric recovery from Covid-19, as per the company’s official release.

The company stated that the first suite of courses includes introductions to data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, coding and digital culture. Courses range from ‘bitesize’ 20-minute sessions to extended fully certified training programmes.

This release by Rolls-Royce follows its founding role in establishing the global Emergent Alliance, a voluntary group of technology companies and data science specialists working together to find new ways to accelerate and smooth the path to economic recovery as the pandemic passes.

The Rolls-Royce Digital Academy claimed that it has trained 20,000 employees in the last two years as it assists the transformation into one of the world’s leading industrial technology companies.

Head of the Digital Academy at Rolls-Royce, Manisha Mistry, stated in the official release: “Many people and businesses are experiencing incredibly tough circumstances and these free training packages are a tangible way for us to offer some help. Many have been tried and tested by Rolls-Royce employees. They can help people prepare for work and businesses transform ready for a digital future, just like we’ve been doing at Rolls-Royce for the last couple of years.”

He added: “Whether you’re 8, 18 or 80 years-old, these training packages will help you during this disruptive period of isolation: whether you need to keep your kids occupied, need new skills for a future job or just want to learn more digital skills in anticipation of the future.”

Supporting partners for this open learning programme, include DataCamp, edX, Google for Education, IBM, Learning Tree, TechWeCan, and Teen Tech.