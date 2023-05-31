Royal Orchid Hotels saw its net profits for the fourth quarter drop by 58 per cent to ₹13.12 crore as against ₹31.67 crore in the same quarter last year.

During Q4, net income grew by 63 per cent to ₹76.54 crore (₹46.95 crore) . Its EBIDTA stood at ₹25.80 crore, an improvement of 81 per cent.

The hotel chain’s annual profits stood at ₹49.22 crore (₹26.78 crore), an increase of 83 per cent. While the annual income grew by 79 per cent to ₹279.69 crore (₹155.93 crore) .

“This year has been significant for us in multiple aspects – commemorating our 50 years in the industry, expanding internationally, and sustaining business success. We are dedicated to providing a value-driven luxury experience to every Indian through our portfolio of over 90 hotels and 5,442 keys to date,” said Chander K Baljee, Chairman & Managing Director.

The resurgence of travel affirms our belief in the ever-evolving Indian traveller , for leisure and business purposes. “Our strategic plan involves expanding the Regenta brand into tier 2 & 3 cities, exploring smaller cities with promising potential,” the company noted. The company announced an EPS of ₹4.62 to Rs. (₹11.59).

