RuralBasket raises ₹5 million from Nativelead Foundation

RuralBasket, a Tamil Nadu-based farm-to-home, online, traditional grocery company, on Tuesday announced that it has raised ₹5 million from Nativelead Foundation.

The funding will help the company increase its footprint to 22 retail outlets across the State by 2022, RuralBasket said in a press release. The company will also expand its product offerings with the new round of funding along with strengthening its brick-and-mortar model, it added.

“We started RuralBasket in 2017 with an aim of bringing farmers and consumers one step closer to each other. We want to be a one-stop shop that offers these products by cutting down middlemen and also empower consumers with the knowledge of produce that they consume,” Palani Rajan, CEO of RuralBasket, was quoted in the statement.