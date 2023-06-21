SafEarth, a technology platform for the adoption of renewable energy, has raised ₹3.5 crore in a funding round led by Anthill Ventures, Third Derivative, and Mumbai Angels.

The company will use the funds for product development and support its expansion into new industrial belts across the country, it said.

SafEarth has distinguished itself by helping industries reduce their carbon emissions by shifting from thermal power to solar energy at scale. With over 100 completed industrial solar projects and a deployed capacity of 171 MW, SafEarth has enabled the saving of over 300,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, per the company

Also read: How TVS ILP helped Ather Energy swiftly start production at Hosur plant

Harshit Poddar, Co-Founder, SafEarth, said, “Through our advanced tech stack and comprehensive suite of products, SafEarth is driving the transition to sustainable energy sources and helping industries reduce their carbon emissions at scale. The recent funding round not only validates our mission but also empowers us to accelerate product development and expand our reach to new industrial belts across India. Together, we can build a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

By collaborating with companies like Toyota Technopark, Everest Industries, Ather Energy, and Mondelez India, SafEarth it has facilitated savings of ₹50 crore above industry averages during the transition to solar energy, per the company. The platform has generated business worth over ₹800 crore for solar installers.

According to the company, its marketplace streamlines the clean energy procurement processes for industries, reducing the time by 50 per cent, cost by 10 per cent, and errors to zero, resulting in over 20 per cent increased project returns. The project management automation tool, Solar Flow, ensures efficient implementation and quality assurance, it added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit