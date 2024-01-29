Sai Silks Kalamandir has unveiled an internal Enterprise Resource Planning system to capture 25 nuanced aspects of each saree from design intricacies to color schemes and acquisition details.

The ethnic apparel retail company plans to move towards institutionalising merchandising and sales processes through a strategic blend of digitisation, addition of 100 merchandising experts, and in-house IT solutions.

SSKL, which recently debuted on the stock exchanges, inaugurated its 58th store and plans to open 10 stores annually, adding nearly 26 stores in the next two years. It has already opened four stores post-IPO, taking the total to 84 stores.

The technology-driven approach adopted by SSKL has enabled the swift identification of fast and slow-moving stock, allowing for efficient inter-store stock transfers tailored to localised preferences.

This optimization not only enhances throughput but also elevates customer satisfaction by aligning inventory with the unique tastes and preferences of each location, said the company.

The ERP system provides insights into merchandising, facilitating precise analysis within the purchasing department. Leveraging artificial intelligence for analytics, the system also ensures stock efficiency.

Prasad Chalavadi, Managing Director, SSKL, said the technology deployed is custom-made based on the requirements of the business on the supply and sale side.

We have built custom reporting layers to fetch data in the format it is needed, he added.

The system has empowered the company with regular dashboard analysis to make informed decisions and strategically drive sales forward, he added.

Beyond internal processes, the technology-driven inventory management system will strengthen its e-commerce presence and expand into new geographies, said the company.