Steel Authority of India Ltd reported a hot metal, crude steel and saleable steel production of 5.037 million tonnes, 4.667 mt and 4.405 mt, respectively in Q1 (April-June) FY23.

Production was up 7 per cent, 8 per cent and 8 per cent respectively on a year-on-year basis.

In a statement, the PSU said the quarter also saw its highest-ever sales performance with sales volume of 3.9 mt, up 24 per cent YoY.

