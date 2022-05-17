Saint-Gobain & Sembcorp arm in pact for long term wind-solar hybrid energy supply 

French glass and building material major Saint-Gobain India and Green Infra Wind Energy (GIWEL), a subsidiary of Sembcorp Green Infra’s (SGIL), have signed a long-term wind-solar hybrid energy supply agreement.

SGIL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading energy and urban solutions provider, Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp).

Sembcorp will supply 33 MW of locally-sourced renewable power to Saint-Gobain’s manufacturing facilities in Sriperumbudur, Perundurai and Tiruvallur, over the next 25 years, as Saint-Gobain has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, according to a statement.

“With like-minded partners like Sembcorp, we are embarking on a low carbon to no-carbon era, a world that all of us can be proud of and for future generations to enjoy,” said AR Unnikrishnan, Managing Director, Saint-Gobain Glass Business.

The power to Saint-Gobain’s manufacturing facilities will be supplied through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) in which GIWEL will hold a 74% with the remaining stake held by Saint-Gobain India, according to a statement.

“This association shall further support our aim to manufacture sustainable construction materials in India. Aimed at fulfilling the ambitious target of 100% Green Power by 2027-28, the agreement with Sembcorp is also another step in our continued efforts to add more green capacity through collaboration with green power generators and to meet our sustainability targets,” said Venkat Subramanian, Managing Director, Saint-Gobain Gyproc Business.

Saint-Gobain said its businesses across India have focused emphasis on sustainable growth and are aligned with the sustainable energy goals of India.

“The partnership with Saint-Gobain is a strong endorsement of our competitiveness and capabilities in renewable energy and aligns with Sembcorp’s brown to green transformation. By supporting industry leaders like Saint-Gobain in meeting their carbon neutrality goals through such green partnerships, we are demonstrating our long-term commitment to India’s green energy transition. Hybrid wind-solar power is a clean, viable, reliable supply option to support India’s Atmanirbhar manufacturing ambitions,” said Vipul Tuli, CEO of South Asia, Sembcorp Industries.

To date, Saint-Gobain India has installed multiple solar plants across locations in India. By the end of 2022, the captive solar plants will replace close to 22 million units of electricity required. By 2023, Saint-Gobain India will have 44% of its electricity consumption coming from renewables. Rainwater harvesting, development of urban forests and bio-diversity actions continue to remain key focus areas under climate actions, the statement said.